Teheran isn't scheduled to start any of the Angels' next five games, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The veteran right-hander lined up to start Friday in Oakland after surrendering four runs over 3.1 innings to the Dodgers last Sunday, but he's not listed as a probable starter for the weekend series against the A's. Teheran missed most of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, and through his first three starts he's covered only eight innings and has a 12.38 ERA and 2.25 WHIP. It remains unclear when he'll next take the mound for the Halos.