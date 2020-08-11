Teheran (0-1) didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest between the Angels and the Athletics. He gave up five runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while fanning one in just two innings.

Teheran has been struggling so far, and he has given up seven earned runs in just 4.2 innings across his first two outings of the campaign. He will try to bounce back in his next scheduled start, although it won't be an easy matchup since he will face the Dodgers at home Aug. 16.