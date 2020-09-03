Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's game between the Angels and the Padres. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while fanning two across five innings.

Teheran matched his season-high mark for innings and his season-low mark for runs allowed so, based on what he's done in 2020, this was a positive start for the Colombian hurler. That said, he has posted a 7.94 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP in 22.2 innings this season -- both figures would be career-worst marks for him, so he still has a lot of room to improve if he wants to become a reliable fantasy option in most formats.