Teheran (not injury related) is expected to join the Angels sometime next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The team hasn't indicated a specific return date for the 29-year-old, but the demotion of sixth-starter Patrick Sandoval to the alternate training site indicates the veteran is nearly ready. Teheran threw a light bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled for a three-inning outing Thursday. The right-hander figures to be limited to four or five innings early on as he continues to ramp things up after missing most of summer camp.