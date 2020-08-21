Teheran threw five innings against the Giants on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

A day after it was announced that Teheran would be moved to the bullpen, the right-hander was called upon in long relief after starter Jose Suarez failed to get out of the second inning. Ironically, Teheran's outing was not only his longest of the season in terms of innings (five) and pitches (78), it was also longer than any Angels' starter has gone in the last five games. The right-hander wasn't exactly dominant in the performance, but he did succeed in eating up innings to help spell a taxed Los Angeles bullpen. It remains to be seen how Teheran will be used the remainder of the season, but it stands to reason that he could re-enter the rotation at some point given the team's lack of starting-pitching depth.