Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's game between the Angels and the Dodgers after tossing one inning, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while fanning three.

The Angels had already indicated Teheran would be working out of the bullpen in the final games of the season, but he received another chance to start after scheduled starter Dylan Bundy (finger) was a late scratch. As it has been the trend all season long, Teheran didn't take advantage of the chance and delivered another woeful performance. The Colombian ends the season with a career-worst 10.05 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) after not posting an ERA above the 4.50 mark in each of the past seven seasons.