Angels' Julio Teheran: Pleased with improved velocity

Teheran tossed two perfect innings against the Cubs on Monday, striking out two. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the hurler touched 93 mph with his fastball during the outing.

Teheran mostly sat in the 91-92 mph range with his four-seamer Monday, representing a marked increase over his 89.7 mph average on the pitch last season. Still, Bollinger notes that the right-hander reportedly experienced a bump in his velocity last spring as well, so it remains to be seen whether Teheran can carry over the improvement into the regular season.