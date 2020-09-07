Teheran is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers in Texas.
Teheran was demoted to the bullpen three weeks ago, but he's started in his last two appearances since tossing five innings in long relief Aug. 20. With young starters Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval having faltered in their recent outings with the Angels, Teheran looks like he'll hold down a rotation spot for the time being. Over his six outings this season, Teheran has posted a 7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB in 22.2 innings.