Teheran (not injury related) was activated off the injured list ahead of his start Wednesday at Seattle.

The 29-year-old missed most of summer camp and the beginning of the regular season after contracting COVID-19, but he's set to make his 2020 debut Wednesday. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Teheran is built up to about 60 pitches, so he's unlikely to go much beyond four innings. The veteran right-hander had a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 162:83 K:BB over 174.2 innings with Atlanta last season.