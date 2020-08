Teheran will return to the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Teheran was demoted to the bullpen after starting the year with four poor starts, and he didn't look a whole lot better in his lone relief appearance, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against the Astros. With a 9.17 ERA and a 7.66 FIP on the season, expectations should probably be low for the righty against a strong Padres lineup.