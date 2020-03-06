Angels' Julio Teheran: Scratched from start Friday
Teheran's scheduled Cactus League start was pushed to Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Teheran was originally scheduled to go Friday, but he'll toe the mound Saturday instead. Dillon Peters will get the start against Kansas City on Friday in Teheran's stead.
