Manager Joe Maddon announced Wednesday that Teheran will move to the bullpen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The writing was on the wall as the veteran right-hander wasn't listed as the probable starter for his next turn through the rotation, and Maddon made it official before Wednesday's game. Teheran had a late start to the season after missing much of summer camp due to COVID-19, and he posted a 12.38 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in three starts (eight innings). The team hasn't indicated who is expected to take his spot in the starting rotation.
