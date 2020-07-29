Teheran is scheduled to throw three innings during an intrasquad game Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was originally scheduled for a similar outing Tuesday, but he instead completed a light bullpen session. Manager Joe Maddon indicated the change in scheduled wasn't injury related. If all goes well Thursday Teheran could join the Angels sometime next week, though he won't have the workload of a traditional starter out of the gate due to his absence from most of summer camp.