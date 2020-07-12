Teheran (undisclosed) has not yet reported to camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Teheran said Wednesday that he was hoping to get to Anaheim this weekend, pending the results of a COVID-19 test, but it is unclear when that will actually happen at this point. If he is not ready for the start of the season, Matt Andriese, Felix Pena (knee) and Jaime Barria would be candidates to step into the Angels' six-man rotation.