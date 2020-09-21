Teheran (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in one-plus innings pitched. He did not record a strikeout.

The right-hander's outing got off to a rough start, with Joey Gallo taking him deep for a two-run homer in the first inning. He went out for the second, but was pulled after allowing another long ball to Anderson Tejeda and a walk to Derek Dietrich. Teheran's ERA has jumped all the way up to 9.49 after allowing seven earned runs across just three innings during his last two starts. He is scheduled to make his final start of the year Saturday against the Dodgers.