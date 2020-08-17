Teheran (0-2) gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 3.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Keibert Ruiz and Max Muncy took Teheran deep in the third inning, and the right-hander was replaced by Matt Andriese early in the fourth. Sunday was the first time Teheran has worked into the fourth inning. He needed 60 pitches (36 strikes) in this appearance. He has a 12.38 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and six strikeouts in eight innings this year. Teheran will try to chip away at those crooked numbers Friday in Oakland.