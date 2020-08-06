Teheran (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning two across 2.2 innings.

Teheran was built up to around 60 pitches and tossed 52 (33 strikes), so he was unlikely to go deep into the game regardless of how good he could have looked on the mound. He will try to deliver a better showing in his upcoming start, scheduled for Aug. 10 at home against the Athletics.