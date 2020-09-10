Teheran (0-3) allowed five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Teheran allowed just one earned run through four innings but imploded in his final frame. After getting the first out, he allowed four consecutive batters to reach base. The Angels bullpen also didn't help Teheran's cause, as he exited with runners on first and second, both of whom were allowed to score. Overall, Teheran has a disastrous 8.23 ERA with a 17:11K:BB across 27.1 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday against Arizona.