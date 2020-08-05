Teheran (not injury related) will start against the Mariners on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Teheran missed most of summer camp and the start of the regular season after a bout with COVID-19, but he has apparently built up enough to be ready to take the mound Wednesday. The start will mark Teheran's debut with the Angels after nine seasons with Atlanta, though he isn't likely to be ready to take on a full starter's workload. Teheran registered a 3.81 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 174.2 innings with the Braves last season.