Teheran (undisclosed) still doesn't have a timetable to return to the team, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that he was unable to provide an update for when Teheran will arrive in camp, but he said that things are "trending in the right direction." At this point, it's likely that the right-hander would miss at least one turn through the rotation to begin the regular season. Matt Andriese, Felix Pena (knee) and Jaime Barria could step in as starters if Teheran isn't ready for the start of the season.