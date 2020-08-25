Teheran will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Teheran tossed five innings out of the bullpen during Thursday's matchup with the Giants, so he's stretched out to hurl multiple innings Tuesday. Through 13 innings this season, he owns an ugly 10.38 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with an 8:7 K:BB.