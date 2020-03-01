Angels' Julio Teheran: Tosses bullpen session
Teheran (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Teheran's throwing session lends credence to the belief that his hamstring issue is minor. The right-hander is expected to make his first Cactus League start Monday or Tuesday and should be good to go for the onset of the regular season.
