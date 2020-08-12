Teheran will continue starting every fifth game for the Angels moving forward, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Teheran wasn't quite up to speed after returning from a bout with COVID-19, but a day later the skipper dismissed the notion that Teheran's schedule or role could be adjusted. "I have a lot of faith in him as a professional," Maddon said. "I've seen him. This guy really competes, and he really cares. I believe he'll get together with Mickey (Callaway) and figure some things out. This is a high-end guy right here, so let's stay with it." Teheran has struggled in his two starts this season, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks through 4.2 innings.