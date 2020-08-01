Teheran (not injury related) is expected to throw at least once more at the team's alternate training site before joining the big-league club, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A specific return date for Teheran remains undecided, though it appears unlikely that the right-hander will make his Angels debut before next weekend. Manager Joe Maddon did leave open the possibility that Teheran's arrival could be expedited if the need arises, though he would likely be on a limited pitch count if that situation were to occur. Teheran missed most of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.