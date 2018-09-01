Tazawa was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Tazawa signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in mid-July and returns to the majors due to September expanded rosters. The 32-year-old allowed 21 runs (20 earned) over 20 innings before he was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Marlins in late May.

