Tazawa signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tazawa was let go by the Tigers on Monday. He sits with a 9.00 ERA and 2.05 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 20 innings in the big leagues this season, and he'll report to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona, per Hernandez.

