Angels' Junichi Tazawa: Joins Angels
Tazawa was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tazawa signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in mid-July and returns to the majors with expanded rosters in September. The 32-year-old allowed 21 runs (20 earned) over 20 innings before being designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Marlins in late May.
