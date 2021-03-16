site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-junior-guerra-contract-selected | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Junior Guerra: Contract selected
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 16, 2021
at
1:52 pm ET 1 min read
Guerra's contract was selected by the Angels on Tuesday.
Guerra joined the Angels as a non-roster invitee in January and has evidently done enough to win a roster spot. He's struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits in 2.1 scoreless innings so far this spring.
More News
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/30/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read