Angels' Junior Guerra: Goes through intake process
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guerra arrived at camp Monday and is going through the intake process, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Guerra faced visa-related delays at the start of camp like many players traveling into the country around the league. He'll still have a month to get up to speed by Opening Day.
