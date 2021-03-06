Guerra threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to have enough time to be ready for the start of the campaign, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Guerra arrived at camp late due to visa issues, but he joined the team Wednesday and has started his throwing program. That should give him plenty of time to ramp up in time for Opening Day, though he is on the roster bubble for a bullpen spot. Guerra pitched well enough with Arizona last season (3.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP over 23.2 innings) to have a legitimate shot to break camp with the Angels, but he'll need to do better than the 14.6 percent walk rate he posted in 2020 to gain the trust of his new club.