Guerra signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Guerra was released by the Diamondbacks in November, but he'll land a minor-league role with the Angels. The 36-year-old has been relatively effective in the big leagues over the past two seasons, posting a 3.44 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 107.1 innings while making 97 relief appearances, and he should be in contention for a spot in the major-league bullpen during spring training in 2021.