Anderson gave up three runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.

All three runs scored via a three-run homer off the bat of Steve Pearce. It is worth noting that Anderson began the ninth inning of a tie game at home, a role usually reserved for a team's closing pitcher. The 25-year-old earned that right after converting a clean save Thursday amid Blake Parker's recent struggles in the role. Since then, the latter has converted a save of his own Friday, while Anderson struggled mightily in Saturday's loss. The Halos' closing situation appears to be up in the air -- or at least in a timeshare of sorts -- so the two pitchers' performance in the coming days could play a big role in how future saves are divvied out.