Angels' Justin Anderson: Called up to majors
Anderson was called up to the majors Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Anderson is up to replace the injured Blake Wood (undisclosed). The 25-year-old has yet to give up a run in 8.2 innings in the high minors this year, striking out 14 and walking just two. His ERA sat at 5.06 in 58.2 innings for Double-A Mobile last year, though, and he walked just 13.8 percent of batters while striking out 11.1 percent. Relievers can come out of nowhere, but Anderson would certainly be an unlikely example of that phenomenon. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen.
