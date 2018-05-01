Angels' Justin Anderson: Candidate for closer role?
Anderson could operate as the Angels' closer in the absence of Keynan Middleton (elbow), Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register believes.
Keynan Middleton, the Angels' primary ninth-inning arm, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation. Many believe that Cam Bedrosian is the likely candidate to act as the temporary closer, but Fletcher feels that Anderson could emerge as an option due to the fact that he's recently been utilized in late-inning, high-leverage situations against the Astros and Yankees. The 25-year-old could be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues for fantasy owners searching for saves.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...