Anderson could operate as the Angels' closer in the absence of Keynan Middleton (elbow), Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register believes.

Keynan Middleton, the Angels' primary ninth-inning arm, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation. Many believe that Cam Bedrosian is the likely candidate to act as the temporary closer, but Fletcher feels that Anderson could emerge as an option due to the fact that he's recently been utilized in late-inning, high-leverage situations against the Astros and Yankees. The 25-year-old could be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues for fantasy owners searching for saves.