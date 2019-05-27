Anderson gave up one run on a walk and a double in the ninth inning against the Rangers on Sunday, but held on to earn the save. He struck out two.

Called upon to protect a two-run lead after closer Hansel Robles threw 30 pitches Saturday, Anderson nearly blew the opportunity, hurling a wild pitch to allow the first batter he faced to reach on a strikeout, then serving up an RBI double to Shin-Soo Choo. Fortunately for the Angels, Anderson managed to escape the jam by retiring three hitters around an intentional walk to Joey Gallo. Despite striking out 29 batters in his 18.1 innings this season, Anderson doesn't figure to see many save chances going forward -- he still owns a shaky 4.42 ERA and 1.36 WHIP and has given up at least one run in each of his last three appearances.