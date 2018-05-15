Angels' Justin Anderson: Escapes jam for first save
Anderson managed to work around two hits and a walk to close out a scoreless ninth for his first save Monday against the Astros.
It was a close call, but Anderson managed to bounce back from taking the loss Friday against Minnesota to pick up his first save since Keynan Middleton hit the disabled list with an elbow injury. Anderson's 5.23 ERA looks bad, but his rough outings have been concentrated -- eight of his 10 appearances have been scoreless. Anderson has a whopping 15 strikeouts in 10.1 innings, but with six walks as well, expect more cardiac finishes like Monday's if he's going to keep getting save opportunities for the Angels.
