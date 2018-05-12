Anderson was charged with three runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three over 1.1 innings in a loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Anderson was officially given his first save chance Friday, but it wasn't your garden variety opportunity. After pitching a clean eighth inning, manager Mike Scioscia said that he felt comfortable leaving his rookie reliever in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. The 25-year-old promptly served up a home run to Eddie Rosario, struck out a batter, gave up a double and issued an intentional walk before giving way to Jim Johnson. His fellow reliever was unable to escape the jam, allowing both of Anderson's runners to come around and score. Keynan Middleton was likely unavailable after tossing 22 pitches in his first game off the disabled list the night prior, so this rare save opportunity for Anderson is unlikely to present again any time soon.