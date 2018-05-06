Angels' Justin Anderson: Fails to hold eighth-inning lead
Anderson failed to record an out Saturday, giving up three runs on two hits (one home run) and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Anderson was brought into the contest with a two-run lead in the eighth inning. He was charged with the first of three blown save chances by the Angels' bullpen after leaving a hanging slider over the plate that Mike Zunino deposited into the stands. The 25-year-old had been a revelation for the Halos since replacing Blake Wood (elbow) on the roster, posting 6.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts prior to Saturday's implosion. Anderson was rumored to be an option to fill in at closer while Keynan Middleton (elbow) mends on the DL, and while anything could happen in a Mike Scioscia bullpen, it appears that Jim Johnson and Cam Bedrosian (who have blown saves of their own) are ahead of the youngster based on usage over the past few days.
