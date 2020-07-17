Anderson (oblique) was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was returning from an oblique injury he sustained in February, but he's now been lost for the season. Anderson will also be sidelined for at least the first half of the 2021 campaign.
