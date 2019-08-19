Angels' Justin Anderson: Hits 'wall' in recovery
Anderson admitted Sunday that he hit a "wall" in his recovery from a strained right lat earlier in the weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Anderson was believed to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the 10-day injured list after being shut down Aug. 12, but the setback he incurred now leaves him without a clear timeline to return. The right-hander noted that he still feels stiffness and tingling when he moves his arm, so he'll likely be shut down for at least a few days before the Angels clear him to resume baseball activities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...