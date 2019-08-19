Anderson admitted Sunday that he hit a "wall" in his recovery from a strained right lat earlier in the weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Anderson was believed to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the 10-day injured list after being shut down Aug. 12, but the setback he incurred now leaves him without a clear timeline to return. The right-hander noted that he still feels stiffness and tingling when he moves his arm, so he'll likely be shut down for at least a few days before the Angels clear him to resume baseball activities.