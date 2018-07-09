Angels' Justin Anderson: Locks down fourth save
Anderson pitched a perfect ninth inning Sunday, striking out one and earning his fourth save in a 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
The 25-year-old left-hander is now 4-for-5 in save chances this season with 11 holds and a 3.62 ERA. Blake Parker had pitched in two straight days before this contest and it appears the Angels' closer job is still somewhat open. Parker should continue getting a bulk of the save opportunities, but Anderson is worth keeping an eye on.
