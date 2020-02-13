Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Anderson suffered an oblique injury in a workout and has been ruled out for 4-to-6 weeks, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports. More specifically, Anderson is contending with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

While Anderson could be able to resume throwing by the end of spring training if he meets the short end of that recovery timeline, Maddon admitted the righty reliever will likely open the 2020 campaign on the injured list. When he's been healthy during parts of two seasons in the big leagues, Anderson has flashed dominance out of the bullpen at times due to his big fastball, but a career 15.7 BB% has torpedoed his ERA and WHIP.