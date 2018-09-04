Anderson recorded one out via the strikeout en route to his 18th hold in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.

Anderson was sharing save chances with Blake Parker earlier this summer, but he has apparently fallen back into a setup role with the latter picking up all four of the Halos' last saves. Outside of a lack of control (6.0 BB/9), Anderson has thrived in whatever role manager Mike Scioscia has asked him to fill this year with a 3.38 ERA and 11.2 K/9 over 50.2 innings.