Angels' Justin Anderson: Picks up 18th hold
Anderson recorded one out via the strikeout en route to his 18th hold in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.
Anderson was sharing save chances with Blake Parker earlier this summer, but he has apparently fallen back into a setup role with the latter picking up all four of the Halos' last saves. Outside of a lack of control (6.0 BB/9), Anderson has thrived in whatever role manager Mike Scioscia has asked him to fill this year with a 3.38 ERA and 11.2 K/9 over 50.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...