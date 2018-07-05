Anderson gave up a run on two hits while striking out three over an inning in a 7-4 win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The Halos were presented with their first save situation since June 22, and Blake Parker was tasked with ninth-inning duties in this one. Both Parker and Anderson alternated save opportunities towards the end of June, but Wednesday's deployment hints that the former has reclaimed his role atop the bullpen. Anderson has converted three of four save chances when called upon this season, so he appears to be next in line should Parker falter again down the road.