Anderson (oblique) played catch Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Anderson has been sidelined by a left oblique strain since mid-February and was given a 4-to-6 week timeframe for a return. Wednesday's catch session was his first baseball activity since suffering the injury, with the expectation that he would soon progress to bullpen sessions. Though Anderson was not expected to be ready for Opening Day, that could change following Thursday's announcement that the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

