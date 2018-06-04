Anderson walked three batters and struck out one to earn the save Sunday against the Rangers.

Anderson got the save opportunity Sunday, presumably because Blake Parker had worked in the Angels' two previous games. However, Anderson wasn't particularly convincing in the closer role as he retired the first two batters he faced only to walk the bases loaded. He did manage to escape and is now 2-for-3 in save opportunities on the season, but so long as he surrenders 6.75 BB/9, it's unlikely that he'll see regular save opportunities.