Anderson allowed one hit and struck out one to record the save Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Anderson entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and successfully recorded his third save of the season after allowing a leadoff single. Blake Parker has had a hold on the primary closer role for the Angels, but he has stumbled by allowing five earned runs across his past 4.1 innings of work. Anderson has had struggles of his own -- he's walked 19 batters in 26.1 innings this season -- but appears to be back in the mix for saves.