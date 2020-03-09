Play

Anderson has had no setbacks in his recovery from a left oblique strain but has yet to resume baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Per Bollinger, the inflammation in Anderson's oblique is gone, suggesting that he could begin ramping up his activity in the near future. Nonetheless, the right-hander is unlikely to have enough time to be ready for Opening Day. He's expected to start the season on the injured list.

