Angels' Justin Anderson: Recovery going well
Anderson has had no setbacks in his recovery from a left oblique strain but has yet to resume baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Per Bollinger, the inflammation in Anderson's oblique is gone, suggesting that he could begin ramping up his activity in the near future. Nonetheless, the right-hander is unlikely to have enough time to be ready for Opening Day. He's expected to start the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Out with oblique injury•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Returns from injured list•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Ready for simulated game•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Set for bullpen session Sunday•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Resumes light activity•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Hits 'wall' in recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...