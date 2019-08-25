Anderson (lat) played catch Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anderson was shut down last week after feeling discomfort while moving his arm, so his resumption to throwing is a positive sign that he is inching toward a return. The 26-year-old went on the 10-day injured list with a lat strain Aug. 12. He has compiled a 5.01 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 41.1 innings this season.

