Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has yet to allow a run through five appearances (5.2 innings) this season, but he'll return to the minors for the time being as the Angels look to carry an extra infielder while Zack Cozart nurses a forearm injury. Taylor Ward was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move. Look for Anderson to rejoin the big club when a fresh reliever is needed.

